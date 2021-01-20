Clean & Green Pakistan can only be achieved through public-private partnership: Zartaj Gull

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Wazir Wednesday said that Clean and Green Pakistan could only be achieved through public-private partnership

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Wazir Wednesday said that Clean and Green Pakistan could only be achieved through public-private partnership.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) had to play active role in creating public awareness about ongoing drive against use of plastic bags, wastage of water, lowering of underground water table and deforestation in the country, she was talking to a delegation of RCCI.

The delegation led by President Muhammad Nasir Mirza also comprised of Senior Vice President RCCI Usman Ashraf, Vice President Shah Rez Malik and Executive Member Talat Mehmood which called on her.

Lauding the role of RCCI for successful installation of recharging system and storage of water at the Chamber's building, the State Minister said that she would soon visit the RCCI for inauguration of spring tree plantation drive.

On this occasion, President RCCI Nasir Mirza apprized the Minister of State about the projects in hand and in vision of the Chamber. He told that the RCCI was taking practical steps in line with the vision of Prime Minister for Green Pakistan. To make Clean and Green Pakistan campaign more viable, he proposed to transform it into an incentive based programme by introducing tax amnesty scheme in this regard.