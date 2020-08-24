Clean, Green Pakistan Movement: Kotla Androon Patrolling Police plant trees

(@fidahassanain)

Kotla Andron Patrolling Police Admin Officer Syed Rizwan Aziz along with his team planted several fruitful and flowery trees in the area by following "Clean, Green Pakistan Movement".

RAJANPUR: (UrduuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) Following Clean, Green Pakistan Movement in letter and spirit, Kotla Androon Patrolling police planted “fruitful and flowery trees in their respective area on Monday.

Dera Ghazi Khan Region Patrolling SP Syed Bahadur Shah and Rajan Pur DSP Hafiz Ghulam Fareed nodded Kotla Androon police for plantation of trees in the area. At this, Patrolling Police Admin Officer ASI Syed Rizwan Aziz along with his team started the drive for plantation of trees under “Clean,Green Pakistan Movement” in the area.

“I’m very grateful to my seniors, especially DG Khan Region SP Patrolling Syed Bahadur Shah and Rajan Pur area DSP Hafiz Ghulam Fareed for their support for this plantation drive,” said Syed Rizwan Aziz, pointing out that they were truly following “Clean, Green Pakistan Movement”.

“I planted many trees including fruitful and flowery,” said the police officer. He said that he planted different trees including Palm trees, Mango tree, date palms, Pomegranates, Guava and others during this move.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched earlier “Clean, Green Pakistan Movement under which plantation move is being carried out throughout the country. Patrolling police followed the plantation drive.

“Credit goes to Dera Ghazi Khan Region SP Syed Bahadur Shah and Rajanpur DSP Hafiz Ghulam Fareed who took this initiative under this plantation move,” ASI Syed Rizwan Aziz added.