'Clean, Green Pakistan Must To Get Rid Of Pollution'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:01 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal said on Saturday that clean and green Pakistan was must to get rid of pollution, and minimize the impacts of global warming

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal said on Saturday that clean and green Pakistan was must to get rid of pollution, and minimize the impacts of global warming.

He expressed these views during tree plantation campaign on the greenbelts of Pasrur Road.

Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Award winning National Champion Ashfaq Nazar accompanied the ADCG while leading industrialists- Alhaj Muhammad Tariq Sethi, Sheikh Waqas, Bilal Taj, Musa Ashfaq and Malik Zahid were also present.

On the occasion, ADCG Farooq Akmal stressed the need for planting maximum trees to minimize the affects of climate change in Pakistan. He said that government and non-government institutions had to plant trees in educational institutions, hospitals and greenbelts.

He said the government and the district administration were working day and night to control smog and air pollution.

He urged the citizens to become a part of Clean and Green Pakistan Index campaign and plantmaximum trees so that Pakistan could be protected from climate change.

