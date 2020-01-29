UrduPoint.com
'Clean & Green Pakistan' Target Needs To Be Achieved: Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:18 PM

'Clean & Green Pakistan' target needs to be achieved: Commissioner

Commissioner Shanul Haq stressed upon waste management staff to play conclusive role for securing points in 'Clean and Green Pakistan' index

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) : Commissioner Shanul Haq stressed upon waste management staff to play conclusive role for securing points in 'Clean and Green Pakistan' index.

According to official statement, he urged the staff to improve capacity of the company especially after the city had attained Metropolitan status.

Meanwhile MD WMC Nasir Dogar expressed hope that recruitment of 300 sanitary workers would bring betterment in the city.

He said trash bins were installed outside ninety percent educational institutions in city, adding that the Company was doing its best to keep the city clean.

