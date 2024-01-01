Clean & Green Peshawar campaign launched

The district administration with the collaboration of all stakeholders has initiated the Clean and Green Peshawar campaign as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushhal Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The district administration with the collaboration of all stakeholders has initiated the Clean and Green Peshawar campaign as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushhal Program.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, chaired a meeting attended by officials from key departments, including the Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police, Capital Metropolitan Government, TMAs, WSSP, PDA, and others.

The meeting addressed the issue of environmental pollution in Peshawar, specifically focusing on smoke emissions from vehicles, including two-stroke rickshaws, buses, and other sources.

It was highlighted that brick kilns and factories also contribute significantly to environmental degradation.

The deputy commissioner declared the official commencement of the month-long Clean and Green campaign. The district administration, in collaboration with relevant departments, will carry out daily actions against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Additionally, daily operations targeting kilns and factories contributing to pollution will be conducted.

Afaq Wazir provided insights into the campaign's details, emphasizing the daily efforts of administrative officers, TMA, and WSSP personnel.

The focus will be on cleaning up trash and garbage, clearing drains, and maintaining overall cleanliness in the city. The public's cooperation is sought, with emphasis on the daily waste collection by TMA and WSSP officials.

The DC urged public awareness to refrain from littering streets and roads.

He encouraged active participation from citizens and traders in the campaign for a cleaner Peshawar.

Afaq Wazir appealed to the public to collaborate with the initiative, highlighting the collective role of everyone in making the campaign successful and transforming Peshawar into a clean and vibrant city.

He underscored the importance of collective efforts and cooperation to achieve success in the cleanliness campaign.