Clean, Green Peshawar Drive In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Clean, green Peshawar drive in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The 10-day clean and green Peshawar campaign is in full swing in collaboration with civil society, district administration, traders and line departments.

During the campaign, the staff of WSSC, and TMAs under the supervision of administrative officers were cleaning streets, roads and neighbourhoods by picking up garbage and cleaning drainage, sewage lines and channels.

Under the drive, two areas of the provincial capital including Gulbahar and University town would be made model zones.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad appealed to the residents of Peshawar to cooperate with the WSSP and TMA staff in the clean-up campaign so that garbage can be dumped at designated places.

He said that it was the joint responsibility of every individual to participate in the campaign and help the district administration in making Peshawar clean and green.

He said that people could send pictures of garbage in their areas on Whatsapp number 03157001799.

