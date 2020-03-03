UrduPoint.com
Clean & Green Program A Revolutionary Step For Environment Protection: DG PHA

Clean & green program a revolutionary step for environment protection: DG PHA

The clean and green program is a revolutionary step for environment protection and converting the country into lush green

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The clean and green program is a revolutionary step for environment protection and converting the country into lush green.

This was stated by Parks & Horticulture Authority Director General Muhammad Asif while planting a sapling at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad here Tuesday.

MS Dr Ijaz Bhatti, President Patient Welfare Society Syed Babar Hussain and others were present on the occasion.

DG said that plantation drive was our national duty so every citizen should take part in the drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

