"Clean & Green" Programme Being Implemented Successfully: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that "Clean & Green" programme was being implemented successfully in Faisalabad.

He was addressing the Silver Jubilee Ceremony of Gardens Club at Lyallpur Golf and Country Club, here on Sunday.

Parliamentarians Ch. Ali Akhtar, Latif Nazar, Firdous Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Umar Maqbool, Chairman All Pakistan Power Looms Owners Association Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Chairman Ibrahim Group Sheikh Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr Khalid Mehmood, President Gardens Club Hamid Fayyaz Khan, Secretary Mian Mumtaz Khaliq, Raheel Sultan and representatives from various business organizations were also present.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated keen interest of Gardens Club in urban forestry and said that importance of tree planting for keeping environment fresh cannot be denied.

He said that urban forest has been set up at Niamoana Sammundri Road while progress was being made for afforestation in other places as well.

President Gardens Club Hamid Fayyaz Khan informed about services of the club in 25 years and said that Gardens' Club will continue its glorious traditions.

On the occasion, plants were also planted under "Plant for Pakistan" campaignwhile the participants cut the cake to celebrate 25th anniversary of the club.