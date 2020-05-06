Clean & green programme restarts in schools

Clean and Green programme has been restarted in schools for averting dengue breading during the current season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Clean and Green programme has been restarted in schools for averting dengue breading during the current season.

A spokesman of education department said here Wednesday that due to corona virus lockdown, schools were closed and all teaching and non-teaching staff including students were prohibited to come to school.

This situation led to dengue breading in school plots, grounds and other green and watery spaces, therefore, on special direction of CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, clean & green programme has been restarted in schools.

Principals of government schools have been directed to resume clean & green drive with the help of non-teaching staff.

However, strict anti-corona measures are being adopted while trimming grass and other greenery in the schools.

School heads were also warned that strict action would be taken against them, if they were found involved in violation of SOPs issued by the government against coronavirus pandemic.

The principals were also directed to remove all possible sites of dengue breading in schools and in this connection, chemicals and sprays should also be used if needed, spokesman added.