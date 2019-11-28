Clean & green Punjab campaign underway in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :In connection to Clean & Green Punjab campaign, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out an awareness activity in Kothan Kalan UC-81 to aware the people about the importance of cleanliness.

A camp was installed in the vicinity to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

Waste must be carried to and disposed in the waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs as waste-chocked drains and nullahs were ideal places for dengue larvae breeding, the teams said.

Members of Communications teams also moved into the streets to talk with the residents about the very sensitive matter of cleanliness and disease-free environment.

The public is insisted to follow the guiding rules as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Teams of Communications also distributed Awareness leaflets among the public as part of the campaign.

The teams also informed about the Helpline number 113 where the people can register complaint regarding cleanliness issues.