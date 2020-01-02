UrduPoint.com
Clean & Green Punjab Drive Commences In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:08 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Like other districts of Punjab, the Clean and Green Punjab drive has kicked off in Khanewal.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Faisal Shahzad planted a tree at tehsil council and led a walk regarding Clean and Green Punjab campaign.

The DC also inaugurated special cleanliness campaign at Kot Bairbal.

He directed the municipal committee to make city neat and clean,according to available resources. He said that every citizen should play his role to keep town, street and city clean by registering Clean and Green Punjab App.

He also ordered for launching effective awareness drive about the Clean and Green Punjab. DPO Faisal Shahzad said that it was a responsibility of every citizen to make city neat and clean and citizens should actively participate in the drive.

