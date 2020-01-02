Clean & Green Punjab drive commences in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Like other districts of Punjab , the Clean and Green Punjab drive has kicked off in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Faisal Shahzad planted a tree at tehsil council and led a walk regarding Clean and Green Punjab campaign.

The DC also inaugurated special cleanliness campaign at Kot Bairbal.

He directed the municipal committee to make city neat and clean,according to available resources. He said that every citizen should play his role to keep town, street and city clean by registering Clean and Green Punjab App.

He also ordered for launching effective awareness drive about the Clean and Green Punjab. DPO Faisal Shahzad said that it was a responsibility of every citizen to make city neat and clean and citizens should actively participate in the drive.