UrduPoint.com

Clean & Green Sukkur Campaign Launches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Clean & Green Sukkur Campaign launches

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh said that it was the duty of every citizen, including district administration, to keep Sukkur clean and tidy.

Addressing the launching of Clean and Green Sukkur Campaign here on Wednesday, he said that the government and the public must work together. He appealed to citizens and leaders to plant as many trees as possible to provide a clean and pleasant environment.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed also addressed the crowd, said that cleanliness is a function of faith and social duty. He said everyone had the responsibility to keep their houses, streets, neighbourhoods and city clean.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with district administration and representatives of other relevant agencies, including the municipal corporation and the cleaning staff, to make the city clean and green.

Administrator Ali Raza Ansari said that the whole staff of Sukkur Municipal Corporation and the officers assigned to clean the city were present at the rally, and asked participants to extend to them their full cooperation and thanks.

Participants included religious scholars, officials from government and non-government organizations, including Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Sukkur High Court Association, Sukkur IBA University; civil society.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Civil Society Sukkur From Government Institute Of Business Administration Court

Recent Stories

Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

32 minutes ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

48 minutes ago
 Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

1 hour ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

1 hour ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>