Clean & Green Sukkur Campaign launches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh said that it was the duty of every citizen, including district administration, to keep Sukkur clean and tidy.

Addressing the launching of Clean and Green Sukkur Campaign here on Wednesday, he said that the government and the public must work together. He appealed to citizens and leaders to plant as many trees as possible to provide a clean and pleasant environment.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed also addressed the crowd, said that cleanliness is a function of faith and social duty. He said everyone had the responsibility to keep their houses, streets, neighbourhoods and city clean.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with district administration and representatives of other relevant agencies, including the municipal corporation and the cleaning staff, to make the city clean and green.

Administrator Ali Raza Ansari said that the whole staff of Sukkur Municipal Corporation and the officers assigned to clean the city were present at the rally, and asked participants to extend to them their full cooperation and thanks.

Participants included religious scholars, officials from government and non-government organizations, including Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Sukkur High Court Association, Sukkur IBA University; civil society.