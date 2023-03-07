UrduPoint.com

Clean & Green Swabi Campaign Starts In GKMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The opening ceremony of the Clean and Green Swabi campaign was held here on Tuesday at Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC), Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) : The opening ceremony of the Clean and Green Swabi campaign was held here on Tuesday at Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC), Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi.

A large number of students from medical colleges, staff of associated hospitals, and representatives of district and tehsil administrations also attended the inaugural.

On the occasion, an awareness-creating walk was also carried out that among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swabi Furqan Ashraf, and Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif.

Later, DC and TMO Swabi visited various departments of the college and hospital, classrooms in the medical college and the newly established emergency and burn unit in the hospital.

A documentary was also screened to highlight the facilities and services being provided to patients in the hospital.

