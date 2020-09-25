'Clean Green Sweet Pakistan' campaign to be launched soon: Malik Amin Aslam

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:59 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Friday announced that the government would soon launch a campaign on 'Clean Green Sweet Pakistan' in order to enhance honey bee production capacity in the country

In a tweet, the SAPM said that the discussion has been held in detail with official of NAVTEC,Engineering Council ,Arid Agriculture University and Bee farming experts in this regard.

He said this campaign aimed at producing huge amount of honey, would be linked with billion tree tsunami tree plantation country-wide.

"We identified three plants included Whortleberry tree, Rubinia tree,and Russian Olive which was found in large amount in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and northern areas of Pakistan," he said.

"We were making a complete plan to launch this campaign through forming a working group. Pilot group projects was also initiated in Mianwali 'Kundia Forest' where whortleberry farming in full swing," he said.

The wild honey existed at Kala Chitta range in Attock with a huge amount and known to be important exportable item.

"We are also focusing on its internationally branding and establishing a laboratory in private sector to provide certification besides ensuring its quality for international export", he said.

