Clean & Healthy Environment Top Priority Of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:34 PM
Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Chairman Raja Muhammad Hanif has said that providing a clean and healthy environment to the people is among the top priorities of the provincial government
“As cleanliness is half of the Muslims’ faith, it is the special directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to make every city and every street of the province clean and the ‘Suthra Punjab’ (Clean Punjab) programme reflects her vision,” he said during a visit to different areas of the Rawalpindi city on Wednesday to have a detailed look at the cleanliness situation.
Raja Muhammad Hanif met the citizens around the Commercial Market, Asghar Mall Scheme and Satellite Town B Block to know about their views on the ongoing cleanliness operation under the Clean Punjab programme.
He said that the citizens’ trust was the real success and expressed satisfaction over their positive feedback about the Clean Punjab programme.
On complaints about lack of cleanliness at some places, Raja Hanif issued instructions to the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to take immediate action, and warned that negligence in the matter of cleanliness would not be tolerated.
RWMC’s Manager Operations Urban Amir Naik briefed Raja Hanif on the ongoing cleanliness operation and the special cleanliness arrangements made for the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) to be brought out in the city on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.
He said that the RWMC staff was busy round the clock to provide a clean, healthy and pleasant environment to the citizens.
Raja Hanif said the Clean Punjab programme was a gift from CM Maryam Nawaz for the coming generations, and hoped that with the mutual cooperation of the people and the government, Punjab would become the cleanest and most beautiful province of Pakistan.
