HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with the government, the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Oxfam GB has initiated a cleanliness campaign along the banks of the Indus River in district Jamshoro, under the theme "Water is Life, Water is Food, Do not leave anyone behind" on the occasion of World Food Day (WFD).

More than 300 partners including universities, UN agencies, NGOs, government authorities and media persons participated in the initiative.

They cleaned up waste and rubbish and established safe disposal facilities. The objective of this initiative was to raise awareness about the importance of clean water for agriculture, food production and the overall well-being of local populations.

It is worth noting that World Food Day celebrated annually, promotes changes in the food system and this year's theme sheds light on the vital role of water in agriculture and societal well-being.

Addressing the participants, the organizers and experts emphasized the significance of water in agriculture, food production and food security. They stressed that the resources of irrigation were rapidly vanishing and that preserving water resources was essential for future generations.

Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan highlighted the country's agricultural significance, with its extensive irrigated land ranking it as the world’s third-largest in this category. This underscores the relevance of the "Clean Indus" initiative in Pakistan adding that the Indus River, a cultural and economic cornerstone of Pakistan, was facing challenges such as glacier melting and pollution and the FAO's "Clean Indus" campaign aims to raise awareness and drive collaborative action.

Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhr Hussain said that food and water were very important for human life, which has now become a problem for the whole world.

He said that polluted water was also a challenge, toxic water from industries, waste and sewage from urban areas were also polluting the Indus River, which we all have to make joint efforts to save.

Coco Ushiyama, WFD Country Director, emphasized water's crucial role as the essence of life and the impact of climate change and pollution. The IFAD Pakistan Country Director, Fernanda Thomaz da Rocha, urged wise water management, efficient food production, equitable water distribution and the preservation of aquatic food system. UNICEF representative Abdullah Fadil spoke about the importance of water for people's well-being adding that similar events were being organized across all provinces of Pakistan to raise public awareness about the significance of water.

Representatives from the farming community Zulfikar Ali Kachhelo and Nagma Naz on the occasion raised awareness among farmers about critical issues and the importance of water.

They explained that water was crucial for farmers as survival without water was impossible. Haji Khan Jamali, ADC II Jamshoro Asadullah Khoso and others also spoke on the issue.