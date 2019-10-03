UrduPoint.com
Clean Karachi Campaign Continues Successfully: Qasim Naveed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:21 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Clean Karachi Campaign was continued successfully and no hindrance will be tolerated in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Clean Karachi Campaign was continued successfully and no hindrance will be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while visiting various areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal to monitor Clean Karachi Campaign here on Thursday, said a statement.

He was accompanied by Sindh Minister Faraz Dero and officers from the district administration and local bodies.

Qasim Naveed and Faraz Dero reviewed the cleaning activities in different areas and urged the officers to expedite the work.

Qasim said that the people of Karachi have big expectations from the Clean Karachi Campaign and we want to meettheir expectations.

