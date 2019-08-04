Clean Karachi campaign launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Sunday said the federal government wanted to show that it was possible to clean the city.

He was addressing the PTI workers, supporters and citizens at the launch of federal government initiated "Clean Karachi" campaign here.

Ali Zaidi said he hoped that 15000 volunteers would register with the campaign today.

After registration they would be divided into all districts of the metropolis for carrying out the work.

He also thanked Pakistan Army for deploying Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for "Clean Karachi" campaign.

Addressing on the occasion, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the Karachi has not received required resources.

Criticising the provincial government, Wasim Akhtar said that it was the responsibility of Sindh government to clear the nullahs.

"We all are trying to clean up Karachi beyond the politics," he added.