UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Karachi Campaign Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Clean Karachi campaign launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Sunday said the federal government wanted to show that it was possible to clean the city.

He was addressing the PTI workers, supporters and citizens at the launch of federal government initiated "Clean Karachi" campaign here.

Ali Zaidi said he hoped that 15000 volunteers would register with the campaign today.

After registration they would be divided into all districts of the metropolis for carrying out the work.

He also thanked Pakistan Army for deploying Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for "Clean Karachi" campaign.

Addressing on the occasion, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the Karachi has not received required resources.

Criticising the provincial government, Wasim Akhtar said that it was the responsibility of Sindh government to clear the nullahs.

"We all are trying to clean up Karachi beyond the politics," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Ali Haider Sunday All Government FWO

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation&#039;s SMS donation platform ..

2 hours ago

DHA tours Expo 2020 Emergency Centre

2 hours ago

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

3 hours ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

4 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.