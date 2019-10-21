UrduPoint.com
Clean Karachi Campaign To Continue : Murtaza Wahab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:58 PM

Clean Karachi campaign to continue : Murtaza Wahab

Advisor to Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that in one month 464,390 tons garbage have been lifted from six districts of Karachi with joint efforts of Solid Waste Management and District Municipal Corporations and the cleaning campaign will continue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that in one month 464,390 tons garbage have been lifted from six districts of Karachi with joint efforts of Solid Waste Management and District Municipal Corporations and the cleaning campaign will continue.

This he said in a press conference at the Media Corner in Sindh Assembly Building here on Monday.

He said that the garbage was delivered at landfill site from different areas of the city and he appreciated the services of the officers and staff who had participated in the cleanup campaign.

He also said that he is grateful for the cooperation of citizens in the cleanliness drive which had laid to all the work being done in the right direction.

He further added that 450000 tons garbage was lifted from the streets and deposited at the GTS points which had been set up in Sharafi Goth and then GTS points would have been restored after the cleaning of the city.

