UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Karachi Campaign Will Succeed In Any Case: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

Clean Karachi campaign will succeed in any case: Minister

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Karachi is a city for all of us and a clean Karachi campaign launched by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will be successful in any case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Karachi is a city for all of us and a clean Karachi campaign launched by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will be successful in any case.

He said this while addressing during his visit to Malir District along with Sindh Minister Timur Talpur, Nawab Wassan here on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that anyone who will hinder the clean Karachi campaign or not cooperates, will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Halim Jagirani briefed the provincial ministers at the DC Office Malir.

The briefing was also attended by Chairman District Council Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Chairman Malir Jan Mohammad Baloch, Sindh Solid Waste Management, CEO Chinese Company, officers of District Council of Malir.

Member of District Council Karachi Manzoor Hussain suggested to the committee of ministers to make the campaign effective in the villages of the suburbs of Malir as well.

On the occasion, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh Chief Minister has given clear instructions to ensure cleanliness within 30 days and the garbage from Karachi will be completely cleared within stipulated time.

He added, 'The target of 562 tonnes of waste should be raised to 800 tonnes so that cleaning can be completed before 30 days'.

Sindh Minister Timur Talpur said that during the Clean Karachi campaign, will be taken action against non-performing entities and responsibilities and no one is above the law.

It was also decided in the meeting that Mehran Highway, Highway Faisaland National Highway would be cleared.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister China Company Visit Malir Murad Ali Shah All From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

5 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.