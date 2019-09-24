Clean Karachi campaign will succeed in any case: Minister

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Karachi is a city for all of us and a clean Karachi campaign launched by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will be successful in any case

He said this while addressing during his visit to Malir District along with Sindh Minister Timur Talpur, Nawab Wassan here on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that anyone who will hinder the clean Karachi campaign or not cooperates, will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Halim Jagirani briefed the provincial ministers at the DC Office Malir.

The briefing was also attended by Chairman District Council Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Chairman Malir Jan Mohammad Baloch, Sindh Solid Waste Management, CEO Chinese Company, officers of District Council of Malir.

Member of District Council Karachi Manzoor Hussain suggested to the committee of ministers to make the campaign effective in the villages of the suburbs of Malir as well.

On the occasion, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh Chief Minister has given clear instructions to ensure cleanliness within 30 days and the garbage from Karachi will be completely cleared within stipulated time.

He added, 'The target of 562 tonnes of waste should be raised to 800 tonnes so that cleaning can be completed before 30 days'.

Sindh Minister Timur Talpur said that during the Clean Karachi campaign, will be taken action against non-performing entities and responsibilities and no one is above the law.

It was also decided in the meeting that Mehran Highway, Highway Faisaland National Highway would be cleared.