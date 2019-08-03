UrduPoint.com
Clean Karachi Drive Starts On Sunday: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has announced that the drive to clean Karachi will kick off on Sunday and will continue for two weeks.

Briefing media about the "clean Karachi" drive at KPT head office here on Saturday, he said 13 major nullahs (storm drains) chocked with garbage and dirt would be cleaned in the first phase.

In the second phase, garbage from all areas of the city would be lifted.

The minister said endorsing his call, hundreds of party supporters, citizens as well as private entities asked him to include them in the "Clean Karachi" drive.

Private companies, celebrities and volunteers have pledged their support for the campaign, he added.

To make the drive effective, camps would be set up at various points. Volunteers would also create public awareness, he added.

He informed that KMC, DMCs, KCCI, trade associations and K-Electric have also extended their support for the drive.

The minister said FWO would play important role in the campaign and provide its expertise in this regard.

