Clean My Karachi Campaign Starts Producing Good Results : Sindh Info Minister

Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:52 PM

Clean My Karachi Campaign starts producing good results : Sindh Info Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Clean My Karachi campaign had produced good outcome in past three days and strict action would be taken against those who throw stones, blocks or sacks in the sewerage lines.

Talking to journalists on Tuesday, Saeed Ghani said the backlog of the garbage was quite high, but after month of cleaning campaign, better results would start to appear, said a statement.

He announced that anyone who send us clips showing someone throwing stones, blocks or sacks in the sewerage lines would be given a reward of Rs 100,000.

He also provided whatsapp numbers 03000074296 & 03000084296 for sending such clips.

Saeed Ghani said that currently we were working to transport the garbage to the landfill sites, then the issues of Chinese company and Solid Waste Management board would also be resolved.

He said that those who threw garbage on the roads and streets would had to be discouraged.

Meanwhile, the Minister visited Bladia Town and reviewed the ongoing cleanup campaign in various union councils in District West.

He visited various streets of the vicinity himself to inspect the sewage problem on the complaint of the residents of the area, and on this occasion he also summoned XEN and issued instructions for immediate resolution of the sewage problem.

Saeed Ghani also called the Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and directed him to resolve the issue immediately.

Later, the Minister for Information & Archives visited Kulsum Bhai Valika Hospital and adjoining Bawani Dispensary located at SITE area.

He visited various sections of the hospital and inquired about the facilities available to patients in the Out Patient Department.

He sought information from doctors and other staff at the hospital about free medicines being provided to the patients and free laboratory tests,including X-ray and CT scans. Saeed Ghani also directed that complete record of medicines and facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital and dispensary be compiled.

