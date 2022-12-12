Clean & Neat Peshawar campaign starts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration on special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched a week-long cleanliness campaign in the provincial metropolitan.

In this connection an awareness walk led by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan was held in Qisa Khawani Bazaar and board Bazaar.

Besides, officials of the district administration, General Manager (Operation) WSSP Riaz Khan, President of Traders Peshawar City, Zafar Khattak and large number traders participated in the walk .

Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan appealed the people and shopkeepers to make the drive successful.

During the clean and neat Peshawar campaign awareness walks would be held in the bazaars to sensitise the people to the harmful effects of pollution caused by plastic bags and the open dumping of garbage on streets.

The deputy commissioner also distributed awareness pamphlets regarding cleanliness in the shops and highlighted importance of cleanliness.

He said that all stakeholders under the supervision of district administration WSSP, PDA, concerned towns, local government, education department and concerned departments are participating in the cleanliness drive and monitoring progress in their localities in order to make the campaign successful.