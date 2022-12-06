'Clean & Neat Peshawar' campaign to start on Dec 12

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The clean and neat Peshawar campaign would be formally kicked off in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 12 (Monday).

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a high-level meeting attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtashamul Haq, officials of district administration, works and sanitation services, Peshawar Development Authority, Local Government and Rural Development, City Town and other departments.

It was decided to hold awareness walks in bazaars to sensitise the masses against plastic pollution and the open dumping of garbage. During the campaign, mud and waste would be removed from roadsides and cleanliness in offices would be ensured.

The deputy commissioner urged the masses to dispose of their houses' waste at selected places rather than throwing it in streets and roads for quick disposal.