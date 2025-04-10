Clean Punjab awareness campaign held in Bhalwal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive cleanliness awareness campaign was organised in Bhalwal as part of the ongoing 'Suthra Punjab' project on Thursday.

The event, managed by Abdul Waheed Khan & Company, was held at the Fauji Foundation education System in Bhalwal with the aim of instilling a sense of hygiene and environmental responsibility among schoolchildren.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Bhalwal as the chief guest, who addressed the students and emphasised the significance of cleanliness in daily life. He encouraged them to fulfill their social responsibilities as proactive citizens.

Director Administration, Major (retd) Waqas Mahmood Khan also attended the event and delivered an inspiring talk on cleanliness, environmental conservation and the role of responsible citizenship. His address served as a valuable guide for the students. As part of the campaign, four students were appointed as “Cleanliness Monitors” at the school.

Their role would be to not only maintain personal hygiene but also motivate their students to follow suit.

The selected students pledged to make cleanliness part of their routine and to actively contribute to creating a clean and pleasant school environment.

The event concluded with the planting of a commemorative tree as a symbol of environmental friendliness. Additionally, students participated in practical cleaning activities to reinforce the message beyond words. An educational quiz on cleanliness was also conducted, and students with correct answers were awarded prizes to boost their enthusiasm and deepen their understanding of hygiene-related topics.

The awareness drive, organised by Abdul Waheed Khan & Company in collaboration with TMT under the 'Clean Punjab' initiative, proved to be a highly effective and impactful step towards promoting a culture of cleanliness and responsibility among the youth.