Open Menu

Clean Punjab Awareness Campaign Held In Bhalwal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Clean Punjab awareness campaign held in Bhalwal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive cleanliness awareness campaign was organised in Bhalwal as part of the ongoing 'Suthra Punjab' project on Thursday.

The event, managed by Abdul Waheed Khan & Company, was held at the Fauji Foundation education System in Bhalwal with the aim of instilling a sense of hygiene and environmental responsibility among schoolchildren.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Bhalwal as the chief guest, who addressed the students and emphasised the significance of cleanliness in daily life. He encouraged them to fulfill their social responsibilities as proactive citizens.

Director Administration, Major (retd) Waqas Mahmood Khan also attended the event and delivered an inspiring talk on cleanliness, environmental conservation and the role of responsible citizenship. His address served as a valuable guide for the students. As part of the campaign, four students were appointed as “Cleanliness Monitors” at the school.

Their role would be to not only maintain personal hygiene but also motivate their students to follow suit.

The selected students pledged to make cleanliness part of their routine and to actively contribute to creating a clean and pleasant school environment.

The event concluded with the planting of a commemorative tree as a symbol of environmental friendliness. Additionally, students participated in practical cleaning activities to reinforce the message beyond words. An educational quiz on cleanliness was also conducted, and students with correct answers were awarded prizes to boost their enthusiasm and deepen their understanding of hygiene-related topics.

The awareness drive, organised by Abdul Waheed Khan & Company in collaboration with TMT under the 'Clean Punjab' initiative, proved to be a highly effective and impactful step towards promoting a culture of cleanliness and responsibility among the youth.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan