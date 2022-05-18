Clean Punjab Campaign: MWMC commences effective cleanliness operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (WMC) decided to make all out efforts for the success of "Clean Punjab Campaign" and it organized four special cleaning squads in four different zones of the city.

Each special cleaning squad will work in a zone. Loaders and Tractor Trolleys have also been provided to these Squads. CEO MWMC Mohammad Farooq Dogar, during his visit to different areas of the city to inspect "Clean Punjab Campaign", said that drive had been initiated with full might and zero waste target was fixed in one union council of each zone. Workers engaged in routine cleaning in the Union Council concerned will also assist the cleaning squad, he added.

He said that important squares and roads would also be washed with water and the process commenced with the washing of High Court Chowk. Apart from cleaning, washing activities will also help in making the environment pleasant during the ongoing heat wave.

The CEO apprised that all the activities of the company were being uploaded on the app developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). Similarly, the monitoring of the campaign is being done through the "Karkardgi app". It identifies the complains which remained un-addressed in terms of timely cleanliness. He added that local government officials would also continue to pay surprise visits to inspect the campaign.