Clean Punjab campaign underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar on Tuesday said that following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts were underway in city to successfully implement the "Clean Punjab Campaign."

All resources are being mobilized to provide basic cleanliness facilities to the residents.

As part of the Clean Punjab Campaign, a cleanliness operation was initiated in Union Council 15's areas including Mohallah Aam Khas, Old Sabzi Mandi, Miani Mandir, and Khokha Market.

Earlier, the Operations Manager Imtiazullah briefed the company's CEO regarding the cleanliness operation, emphasizing the daily implementation of a grand operation to bring Union Councils to the level of zero waste.

Currently, a cleanliness operation is ongoing in Union Council 15 with 10 vehicles and 50 workers involved.

CEO Naeem Akhtar directed the team to continue the cleanliness operation until achieving the target of zero waste. Additionally, a public awareness campaign was conducted in the Union Council, and meetings were held with representatives of local shopkeepers.