Clean Punjab Drive Enters Into Second Phase
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Chief Minister's "Clean Punjab" campaign has entered into its second phase, with the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sending new machinery and containers into the field for a mega cleanliness operation.
The cleanliness situation has changed significantly in all union councils due to new loader rickshaws, containers, and dust bins.
The operation clean-up launched by MWMC was continued in different areas of the city even on holiday. Piles of garbage and debris were cleared and shifted to landfill sites during the Clean Punjab campaign.
Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that the goal has been set to make congested union councils zero
waste in one month.
The ratio of garbage collection will be increased through new machinery and trolleys from Monday in all zones.
