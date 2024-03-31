Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes of 25,000 tons waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) disposed of over 25,000 tons of waste from the city during the "Clean Punjab" campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that the vigorous cleanliness operation remained continued on the last day of the Suthra Punjab campaign.

The operation cleanup was launched by the company to eliminate long-standing filth depots at Syedanwala Bypass.

A grand cleanliness operation was conducted in the public interest on the bypass and Head Muhammad Wala road outside the company limits.

A squad consisting of more than 100 sanitary workers conducted operation clean-up despite the holiday.

Shahid Yaqoob said that the company would provide a clean environment by clearing all areas under the directions of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

District Council and Cantonment Boards have been contacted for the permanent cleaning of Head Muhammad Wala road.

The intensive cleanliness operation will continue without interruption in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr, he concluded.