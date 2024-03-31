Open Menu

Clean Punjab Drive: MWMC Disposes Of 25,000 Tons Waste

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes of 25,000 tons waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) disposed of over 25,000 tons of waste from the city during the "Clean Punjab" campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that the vigorous cleanliness operation remained continued on the last day of the Suthra Punjab campaign.

The operation cleanup was launched by the company to eliminate long-standing filth depots at Syedanwala Bypass.

A grand cleanliness operation was conducted in the public interest on the bypass and Head Muhammad Wala road outside the company limits.

A squad consisting of more than 100 sanitary workers conducted operation clean-up despite the holiday.

Shahid Yaqoob said that the company would provide a clean environment by clearing all areas under the directions of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

District Council and Cantonment Boards have been contacted for the permanent cleaning of Head Muhammad Wala road.

The intensive cleanliness operation will continue without interruption in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Road All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

16 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

16 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

16 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

16 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

16 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

16 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

16 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

16 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan