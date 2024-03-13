Clean Punjab Drive: MWMC Disposes Off 5000 Tons Waste
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) disposed off 5000 tons waste in the first week of "Clean Punjab" campaign.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob along with company officials paid visit to the city early morning.
He said that the cleanliness of over 179 dividers and footpaths has also started through mechanical sweeper.
As many as 28 union councils were completely cleaned through heavy machinery and sweeping.
The collection of waste from small drains and sewers has also been accelerated under the drive.
An awareness rally was also taken out under the leadership of CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASP Sukkur holds open door policy to address public concerns4 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif assumes charge as Minister for Defence, Defence Production5 minutes ago
-
ACS reviews progress on KPEC5 minutes ago
-
AC Tank inspects fuel agencies5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on rural development partnership held at Sargodha University15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two female drug smugglers15 minutes ago
-
RPO gives away certificates to 11 policemen15 minutes ago
-
Delegation from Lahore University Media Studies visits PSCA25 minutes ago
-
PTI spokespersons receiving instructions from jail to harm Pakistan: Tarar34 minutes ago
-
HCCI sets March 31 as deadline for membership renewal34 minutes ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Maari Petroleum Iftar table at PIMS34 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting on vegetables' supply chain35 minutes ago