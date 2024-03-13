Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes off 5000 tons waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) disposed off 5000 tons waste in the first week of "Clean Punjab" campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob along with company officials paid visit to the city early morning.

He said that the cleanliness of over 179 dividers and footpaths has also started through mechanical sweeper.

As many as 28 union councils were completely cleaned through heavy machinery and sweeping.

The collection of waste from small drains and sewers has also been accelerated under the drive.

An awareness rally was also taken out under the leadership of CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob.