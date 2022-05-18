Clean Punjab drive starts at Khairpur Tamewali

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the Clean Punjab campaign has been started across the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the Clean Punjab campaign has been started across the district.

In this regard, a function was organized in Khairpur Tamewali in which Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, MPA Mian Kazim Pirzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth participated.

Speaking at the event, the deputy commissioner said that all members of the society should play their role in keeping the home, offices, and surroundings clean.

He asked the participants to dispose of the garbage in the dustbins and to create awareness among the people. He said that the cleaning work should be done regularly and the concerned staff should perform their duties in an excellent manner.

He said that steps were being taken to improve sanitation in urban as well as rural areas. The DC said that during this campaign, garbage disposal, sewage treatment, drainage and sewerage, removal of solid waste, cleaning of manholes, repair and maintenance of faulty street lights, and wall chalking will be eliminated.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Kazim Pirzada said that the Clean Punjab campaign was a wonderful initiative of the Punjab government. He said that excellent arrangements should be made for cleanliness in urban as well as rural areas.

In order to raise awareness among the people regarding sanitation, a walk was held in which Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, MPA Kazim Pirzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Rana Shoaib, CO District Council Asif Iqbal, officers and staff of relevant departments and sanitary workers participated.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamiwali and inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients.