Clean Punjab Drive To Be Launched In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Secretary of Local Government for South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi announced that a comprehensive "Clean Punjab Campaign" will launch across South Punjab, with a focus on Bahawalpur city
During a visit to the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company's dumping site for the Clean Punjab Campaign, Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Director Aijaz Lashari, Operations Manager Muhammad Imtiaz Allah, and Assistant Workshop Manager Muhammad Waqas assessed the waste flow and landfill capacity.
During a visit to the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company's dumping site for the Clean Punjab Campaign, Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Director Aijaz Lashari, Operations Manager Muhammad Imtiaz Allah, and Assistant Workshop Manager Muhammad Waqas assessed the waste flow and landfill capacity.
The secretary highlighted that the clean-up operation in Bahawalpur is proceeding in an orderly fashion. However, he said finding an alternate dumping site has become crucial.
The work is underway to identify a new location, he said adding that once land is secured, the current landfill will be covered with soil and converted into a forested area.
He underscored that for monitoring the cleanliness efforts, surprise visits will be made daily across Bahawalpur as part of the "Clean Punjab Campaign".
As part of the "Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program, Secretary of Local Government Muhammad Amin Owaisi also visited Tibi Izat Ahmedpur East to review ongoing cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives.
Additionally, on directions of Chief Minister, 5 model villages will be established in each district to ensure residents have access to essential cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.
