'Clean Punjab' drive to continue till March 31

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 'Clean Punjab' campaign is in full swing across the province, which will continue from March 1 to March 31.

The entire Punjab will be cleaned within a month under the campaign. All district administrations are fully active for the effective implementation of the campaign, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Heavy machinery has been mobilised to clear garbage from open spaces. Graveyards will also be cleared of weeds and garbage. Vegetable markets and bus terminals across the province will also be cleaned thoroughly.

The Department of Local Government has issued instructions to all local governments and waste management companies in this regard.

The DG Local Government has been appointed focal person for the 'Clean Punjab' campaign. He will present a daily progress report on the campaign to the chief minister.

