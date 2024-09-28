Clean Punjab Drive Underway In Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, a clean and pollution free Punjab campaign is underway in the district.
Teams of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) distributed pamphlets in several localities of the city to create awareness among citizens about keeping the environment clean besides avoiding measures which caused air pollution.
Addressing a ceremony held here, Chief Executive Officer, BWMC, Naeem Akhtar said that the Punjab government had been running a campaign and launching measures to keep the province clean and pollution-free.
“Steps are being taken across Punjab to stop activities which caused air pollution and smog,” he said.
He said that following the vision of the CM, BWMC had also been making efforts to control activities which caused air pollution and smog. He advised people to avoid driving smoke-emitting vehicles and putting domestic and agriculture waste on fire which polluted the air.
