Clean Punjab drive underway in Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandial, the Clean Punjab program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is underway.

Under the program, campaigns and practical steps of the administration are underway for the beautification of Sambrial city.

The Assistant Commissioner is visiting the city on a daily basis and taking action against illegal encroachments, which will help resolve the issue of traffic jams caused by illegal parking.

Similarly, under the Clean Punjab program, the staff of TMA Sambrial is participating in the cleanliness. The process of planting saplings on the green belt is also underway, the airport road has been cleaned and the pots have been decorated with beautiful colors, which has increased the beauty of Sambrial.