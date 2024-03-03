Open Menu

Clean Punjab Initiative Gaining Momentum

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din Sunday visited different areas in provincial capital and reviewed ongoing cleanliness drive.

According to LWMC sources here, the 'Clean Punjab' initiative was gaining momentum as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Babar Sahib Din canceled Sunday leave of officers and operational staff to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operation.

The CEO emphasised on cleaning streets, interior areas, and open plots. Additionally, department heads had been tasked to monitor cleanliness measures across nine towns of Lahore.

Community mobilizers were also actively engaged, joining LWMC teams in raising awareness about cleanliness.

An awareness drive about cleanliness was organised in Kareem block commercial market. LWMC spokesman said that a large number of political and social leaders, market trade union and LWMC workers participated in the awareness walk. Highlighting LWMC's commitment, CEO LWMC affirmed the utilisation of all available resources to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

20 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

20 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

21 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

21 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

21 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

21 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

21 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

21 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan