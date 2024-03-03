Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din Sunday visited different areas in provincial capital and reviewed ongoing cleanliness drive.

According to LWMC sources here, the 'Clean Punjab' initiative was gaining momentum as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Babar Sahib Din canceled Sunday leave of officers and operational staff to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operation.

The CEO emphasised on cleaning streets, interior areas, and open plots. Additionally, department heads had been tasked to monitor cleanliness measures across nine towns of Lahore.

Community mobilizers were also actively engaged, joining LWMC teams in raising awareness about cleanliness.

An awareness drive about cleanliness was organised in Kareem block commercial market. LWMC spokesman said that a large number of political and social leaders, market trade union and LWMC workers participated in the awareness walk. Highlighting LWMC's commitment, CEO LWMC affirmed the utilisation of all available resources to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites.