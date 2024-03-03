Clean Punjab Initiative Gaining Momentum
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din Sunday visited different areas in provincial capital and reviewed ongoing cleanliness drive.
According to LWMC sources here, the 'Clean Punjab' initiative was gaining momentum as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Babar Sahib Din canceled Sunday leave of officers and operational staff to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operation.
The CEO emphasised on cleaning streets, interior areas, and open plots. Additionally, department heads had been tasked to monitor cleanliness measures across nine towns of Lahore.
Community mobilizers were also actively engaged, joining LWMC teams in raising awareness about cleanliness.
An awareness drive about cleanliness was organised in Kareem block commercial market. LWMC spokesman said that a large number of political and social leaders, market trade union and LWMC workers participated in the awareness walk. Highlighting LWMC's commitment, CEO LWMC affirmed the utilisation of all available resources to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director NHA Rahim Gandapur's mother passes away2 minutes ago
-
Free medical, dental camp held at LPC2 minutes ago
-
CM announces relief package for rains affected families in KP12 minutes ago
-
'Never Again' walk held to create awareness about violence against women12 minutes ago
-
Child molester arrested in Attock12 minutes ago
-
6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'32 minutes ago
-
Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 542 minutes ago
-
Board factory gutted42 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated42 minutes ago
-
CM initiates polio eradication campaign in KP52 minutes ago
-
First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq52 minutes ago