Clean Punjab initiative in Bhakkar district reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Sargodha divisional commissioner chaired a briefing on the Punjab chief minister’s 'Clean Punjab' initiative in Bhakkar district on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Rana Shahid Imran, and other officers.

The commissioner was briefed that tehsil Bhakkar comprises 18 urban and 26 rural union councils, including 217 villages. A three-month operational plan has been devised for the tehsil under the 'Clean Punjab' campaign. The director shared that a total of 276 sanitary workers, including 34 supervisors, 108 drivers, and five helpers, had been deployed for the initiative. They had been provided with 165 handcarts, 11 large containers, 56 small containers, and 380 drums, which will be placed at various locations across the tehsil.

It was further explained that mechanical sweeping is being carried out on 20 kilometres of roads every week, while mechanical washing is done daily on 5 kilometres of roads. In the past 16 days, 4,014 tons of waste have been collected and transported to the dumping site across the Tehsil. Additionally, a plan has been prepared for a complete cleanup of the entire Tehsil, during which 40,000 tons of garbage will be collected and transported to the dumping site.

The commissioner was also informed that administrative officers have been tasked with monitoring the "Clean Punjab" campaign. These officers visit their respective areas twice a day, in the morning and evening, to review the progress and submit reports.

Taking notice of the absence of a tracking system in the waste collection vehicles, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed the immediate installation of trackers. He emphasized that any negligence in the cleaning operation would not be tolerated.