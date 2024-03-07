Clean Punjab Program Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The "Clean Punjab" program has been included as a top priority by the Punjab government.
The program aims to promote public health and prosperity by eliminating littering across the province. Under this initiative, cleanliness will be ensured at all public places including railway stations, bus stops, and cemeteries throughout the province. The local government department will work closely with municipalities to provide facilities and ensure cleanliness in cities, towns and rural areas.
Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeshan Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the local government department officials at the secretariat after assuming the office.
He emphasized that the cleanliness drive would continue until the entire province is made waste-free. The Minister assured that all available resources would be mobilized to ensure the success of this people-centric initiative led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq provided detailed briefings to the minister on ongoing and future development projects under the purview of local governance. The minister was also briefed on the arrangements for cleanliness under the "Clean Punjab" program across the province.
