'Clean Punjab' task to be completed on priority basis: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to see Punjab clean in every aspect. The goals of 'Suthra (clean) Punjab', set by the chief minister are very clear which will definitely be achieved.

He was addressing a video link meeting of chief executive officers (CEOs) of waste management companies. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also attended.

During the meeting, CEOs of eight waste management companies updated the provincial minister regarding outsourcing.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress made so far in the solid waste outsourcing process pledging that according to the timeline, the selection of the contractor will be completed at the tehsil level. "All legal requirements are being fulfilled before the new system becomes functional", he said.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that there will be a 4-year contract with the contractors, which will have to be renewed every year. He said that the possible challenges in the process of outsourcing are estimated and they will find effective solutions accordingly.

The Local Government minister directed the CEOs to complete the process of selection of contractors by the first week of September next month saying that after outsourcing, besides waste collection from houses, markets and offices, cleaning of streets and de-silting of drains will be ensured.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that the chief minister's Suthra Punjab task will be completed on priority basis. "For the first time, the model of sanitation project will be implemented in the villages along with the cities. With the cooperation of the people, the vision of a better Punjab will reach its completion, God willing", he vowed.