Clean-up drive continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Convener Chaudhry Shah Nawaz has said a clean-up campaign of the company in the city is going on successfully.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at SWMC office on Tuesday.

Operation Manager Agha Dawood, Qasim Ali Bajwa, Abdul Khaliq and others were also present.

Conveners had been appointed in the union councils to work closely with supervisors toensure cleanliness in each area, he said.