UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Water, Soap Access Urgent In Healthcare Facilities Fighting Pandemic In Developing Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:19 PM

Clean water, soap access urgent in healthcare facilities fighting pandemic in developing countries

WaterAid Pakistan Country Director Siddiq Khan on Tuesday said it was a matter of urgency to make sure that all healthcare facilities in the developing countries had clean water and soap while fighting this pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :WaterAid Pakistan Country Director Siddiq Khan on Tuesday said it was a matter of urgency to make sure that all healthcare facilities in the developing countries had clean water and soap while fighting this pandemic.

Marking World Health Day, he, in a statement, said, "If front-line health workers can't wash their hands; keep patients clean; or have somewhere decent to go to the toilet, such facility might act as a breeding ground for diseases." He said globally 1.8 billion people were at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and other infectious diseases as they used or worked in a healthcare facility which lacked basic water services.

"Providing doctors, nurses and patients with somewhere to clean their hands is one of the most effective ways to halt the spread of the contagious disease," he added.

Quoting the worldwide statistics on WASH or water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, Siddiq Khan said one in four healthcare facilities had no clean water on site, one in three had no hand-washing facilities at the point of care and one in ten had no decent toilets.

In the developing countries, the situation was even worse half of all hospitals and clinics there had no clean water, he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), investment of this nature would take just one year to pay for itself and produce savings for every penny invested thereafter.

WaterAid is working to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation. The international not-for-profit organisation works in 28 countries to change the lives of the poorest and most marginalised people. Since 1981, WaterAid has reached 27 million people with clean water and 27 million people with decent toilets.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water SITE All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Old enmity claims five lives including passerby

2 minutes ago

Jordan's Prince Hamzah in fiery exchange with army ..

2 minutes ago

Glowing tribute paid to renowned scholar Dr Nabi B ..

5 minutes ago

Record levels of hunger in Congo, warns UN

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops govt from purchasing sugar ..

5 minutes ago

Greek Health Official Urges Citizens Not to Cancel ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.