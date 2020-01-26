Clean,green Punjab top priority of govt :minister

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that clean and green Punjab was a top priority of the government.

He said all possible resources were being utilized for development and prosperity of country and due to public-friendly policies, the public would feel relief in every sector.

These views were expressed by the minister during a visit to his constituency in Okara on Sunday to inspect arrangements of cleanliness along with representatives of district administration.

He reviewed repair and construction work of roads, park and cleanliness arrangements of bazaar.

The minister directed the district administration to pay special attention to the Family Park and focus on more arrangements of recreation and entertainment especially for children.

Later, he also listened to complaints of people and ordered for solving the issues.