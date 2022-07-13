Cleaning campaign, disposal of garbage should continue: DC Central

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator District Central Taha Saleem has directed the administration, local body officers and the staff to dispose off the remains of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha in District Central and also to continue the cleaning campaign on a regular basis to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator District Central Taha Saleem has directed the administration, local body officers and the staff to dispose off the remains of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha in District Central and also to continue the cleaning campaign on a regular basis to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the DC Central directed the B&R and Sanitation Department DMC Central not to neglect any drainage of rainwater and removal of garbage from residential and commercial areas.

In view of Meteorological Department's forecast of more rains in Karachi, the DMC Central has extended the emergency period and directed all concerned departments including the rescue department to remain vigilant round the clock.

He said that drainage and garbage collection from industrial areas of North Karachi and Federal B Area should also be ensured.