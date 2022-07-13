UrduPoint.com

Cleaning Campaign, Disposal Of Garbage Should Continue: DC Central

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Cleaning campaign, disposal of garbage should continue: DC Central

Administrator District Central Taha Saleem has directed the administration, local body officers and the staff to dispose off the remains of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha in District Central and also to continue the cleaning campaign on a regular basis to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator District Central Taha Saleem has directed the administration, local body officers and the staff to dispose off the remains of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha in District Central and also to continue the cleaning campaign on a regular basis to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the DC Central directed the B&R and Sanitation Department DMC Central not to neglect any drainage of rainwater and removal of garbage from residential and commercial areas.

In view of Meteorological Department's forecast of more rains in Karachi, the DMC Central has extended the emergency period and directed all concerned departments including the rescue department to remain vigilant round the clock.

He said that drainage and garbage collection from industrial areas of North Karachi and Federal B Area should also be ensured.

Related Topics

Karachi All From Rains

Recent Stories

Russia and Ukraine address grain crisis in first t ..

Russia and Ukraine address grain crisis in first talks since March

37 seconds ago
 APHC-AJK leader pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

APHC-AJK leader pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

38 seconds ago
 Handing Back Nord Stream 1 Turbine to Germany 'Dif ..

Handing Back Nord Stream 1 Turbine to Germany 'Difficult' Decision - Trudeau

41 seconds ago
 GIKI students secure 1st position in Britain's eng ..

GIKI students secure 1st position in Britain's engineering contest

43 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 305489 cusecs water

IRSA releases 305489 cusecs water

18 minutes ago
 Sunak, Mordaunt Receive Enough Votes to Proceed to ..

Sunak, Mordaunt Receive Enough Votes to Proceed to 2nd Round of UK Prime Ministe ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.