Cleaning campaign to be launched on Eid-ul Fitr, say secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Local Government Secretary, Imran Gachki, on Thursday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the provision of municipal service as a special cleaning campaign would be launched on Eid-ul-Fitr, also seeking details of the campaign to be shared with the secretary's office.

He expressed these while chairing a meeting of Chief Officers across Balochistan here.

Imran Gachki also urged all the officers in their respective cities to take steps for cleaning campaign, restoration of street lights and removal of garbage dumps in the areaHe said that the issue of salaries and pensions of the employees of the local bodies would be resolved soon.