Cleaning drive of drainage continues by TMA, ACB, WASCA

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) Sunday continued the drive of cleaning drainage system in Abbottabad before monsoon.

Like every year municipal bodies and WSSC have started a drive to clear the ravines and drainage system of Abbottabad to avoid blockage during the monsoon which would start at the end of the June.

During the cleaning campaign all ravines and major draining lines would be cleared those were passing through the low-lying areas of the city and usually struck by the flash flood through heavy rain or monsoon.

Besides the cleaning of drainage system in all over the city the departments would also clear the drainage on both sides of Karakorum Highway (KKH) where usually traffic stuck during heavy rain.

Chief Executive ACB Arslan Hiader also visited various places where cantonment board sanitation staff was working, at the occasion he directed them to clear the task well before time as monsoon was approaching.

He further said that no negligence of staff would be tolerated during the cleaning drive in Abbottabad city.