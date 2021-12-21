Cleaning of all nullahs ahead of Christmas orders

Sukkur Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said encroachments be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Sukkur Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said encroachments be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different union councils of Sukkur city, along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) New sukkur, and other relevant departments here on Tuesday.

Shaikh called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network. He also called upon the officials of TMA to complete all necessary arrangements to commemorate the birth anniversary of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and suggested completing the cleaning of all nullahs ahead of Christmas.