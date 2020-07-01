UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleaning Of Drainage System Continue In Phases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:41 PM

Cleaning of drainage system continue in phases

Drainage work is underway in Silk Road, Supply Bazaar area, near Rehmat Hospital, Shinwari Dhera Supply and adjoining area in a joint collaboration of the Cantonment Board and district administration here on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Drainage work is underway in Silk Road, Supply Bazaar area, near Rehmat Hospital, Shinwari Dhera Supply and adjoining area in a joint collaboration of the Cantonment board and district administration here on Wednesday.

An official of the TMA on this occasion requested the citizens to refrain from dumping garbage in the drains as currently cleaning of drainage system continues so as to avoid flood of water on the road side due to choking of drainage in Abbottabad City.

He disclosed that steps have been taken on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah to clean all the drainage system well before the rain.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Flood Water Road All From Silk Road

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

16 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

46 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

2 hours ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

2 hours ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.