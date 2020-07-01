Cleaning of drainage system continue in phases

Drainage work is underway in Silk Road, Supply Bazaar area, near Rehmat Hospital, Shinwari Dhera Supply and adjoining area in a joint collaboration of the Cantonment Board and district administration here on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Drainage work is underway in Silk Road, Supply Bazaar area, near Rehmat Hospital, Shinwari Dhera Supply and adjoining area in a joint collaboration of the Cantonment board and district administration here on Wednesday.

An official of the TMA on this occasion requested the citizens to refrain from dumping garbage in the drains as currently cleaning of drainage system continues so as to avoid flood of water on the road side due to choking of drainage in Abbottabad City.

He disclosed that steps have been taken on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah to clean all the drainage system well before the rain.