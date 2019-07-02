UrduPoint.com
Cleaning Of Drains At Fast Pace In DMC - Central

District Government of Karachi, Central (DMC - Central) has expedited the ongoing pace of rain drains cleaning in New Karachi, Gulberg and Liaqutabad so as to avert any possible flood situation during anticipated showers in the metropolis

Chairman, DMC - Central, Rehan Hashmi told APP Tuesday that drains and nullahs are being fast cleaned of solid waste comprising both domestic and commercial in nature that may in any manner clog or hamper the water flow.

"Adequate attention is also being paid towards their safe disposal," said Hashmi mentioning that the waste could no more be witnessed dumped on the sides running parallel to the drains or nullahs.

Appealing to the residents to remain vigilant of those involved in throwing trash into drains or dumping the same on road sides, DMC- Central chairman said people in general need to realize their civic responsibilities.

"We need cooperation of the citizens for their own benefit and safety," he said.

Appreciative of the DMC workers particularly the janitorial staff for being actively engaged in the campaign, Rehan Hashmi said attention is also being paid to restore greenery in the district.

"Our current focus is mainly on tree plantation campaign peculiar to monsoons," Hashmi said.

In reply to a question, he said saplings will be planted with equal attention towards their regular watering for which hundreds of gallons of treated water will be utilized.

"We are also planning to instal new water treatment plants in the district so that watering process is not compromised at any stage nor the plantation scheme is allowed to fizzle out at any stage," he elaborated.

With regard to cleanliness campaign in the district, Hashmi said focus is on turning them a regular and routine activity with equal attention to avoid the practice of backlog.

