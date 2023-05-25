Cleaning of drains in Korangi industrial area started: Municipal Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Municipal Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Syed Shujaat Hussain has said that a strategy has been made regarding the cleaning of the drains located in the Korangi industrial area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Municipal Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Syed Shujaat Hussain has said that a strategy has been made regarding the cleaning of the drains located in the Korangi industrial area.

He said this while addressing a meeting held at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) head office on Thursday here.

He said that the cleaning of drain has been started before the monsoon while, the drainage system on 8000 Road Korangi and other adjacent roads in Korangi will be improved to facilitate the movement of industrialists and workers in this important industrial zone of the city.

President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, former Chairman Masood Naqi, Senior Vice president Nighat Awan, other members and officials of KATI, senior director of municipal services, KMC Nauman Arshad, director MPD Anwar Baloch, superintendent engineer Khalid Awan and other officers were also present.

Earlier, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain along with KATI officials visited the Korangi industrial area and inspected the condition of various drains and inspected the cleaning of the drain by winching machinery on 8000 road and issued directives to concerned officers about the cleaning of the drains.

Later, while addressing a meeting at KATI head office, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain assured that the process of cleaning and drainage of drains will be continued before and during the monsoon rains. Further improvements will be made in the drainage system.

He said that the Korangi Industrial Area is the most important industrial zone of Karachi where there are a large number of industrial units and thousands of workers work here, so the KMC is taking all possible steps to make this area clean and green.

He said that with the consultation and guidance of the officials and members of KATI, the representative of Korangi industrial area, a strategy has been made for the cleaning of drains and other works and every effort is being made to carry out quality works in this area.

He said that instructions have also been issued to the officers of different departments of KMC and the purpose of this visit today is to carry out work in Korangi Industrial Area without delay.