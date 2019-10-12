UrduPoint.com
Cleaning Of Drains, Sewerage Lines By Oct 15

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:06 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz directed the Operation Wing field officers to complete the ongoing cleaning work of drains and sewerage lines by October 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz directed the Operation Wing field officers to complete the ongoing cleaning work of drains and sewerage lines by October 15.

According to WASA sources here on Saturday, smog usually appears by the end of October and in the start of November therefor keeping in view a circular was issued to complete the cleaning of drains and sewerage lines.

